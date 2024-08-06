A woman who failed to prevent her daughter's regular truanting from a Wigan school has been fined.

Adele Walsh, 33, of Avondale Street, Standish, was convicted in her own absence from court of not ensuring the youngster's attendance at Standish High School, during 2023's autumn term.

Allegations that she did the same with two other children at the same school were withdrawn.

The financial penalty, costs and a victim services surcharge mean she has £408 to pay.