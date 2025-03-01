Busy Bees nursery tots making pancakes in 2015

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
We’re not far off Shrove Tuesday now and this little gallery from 10 years ago should bring back some happy memories.

It features tots from the Busy Bees Nursery, on Walkden Avenue, Wigan, having a flipping good time decorating pancakes in 2015.

Bon appetit!

.

1. Rebecca Taylor with Mya, three, make a face design on a pancake at Busy Bees Day

. Photo: MA

.

2. Pancake Day at Busy Bees Nursery, Wigan

. Photo: MA

.

3. Pancake Day at Busy Bees Nursery, Wigan

. Photo: MA

.

4. Pancake Day at Busy Bees Nursery, Wigan

. Photo: MA

