The pictures date from 2013, ’14 and ’15.
1. The Byrchall High School-leavers' proms 2013-'15
. Photo: STAFF
2. Byrchall High School-leavers' prom at Haigh Hall in 2013. Left to right: Jamie Lindsay, Hannah Armson, Charlotte Wilson, Tisha Morris, Sam Stelmarch, Ashlea Rooney and Abigail Robb
. Photo: Paul Simpson
3. Byrchall High School-leavers' prom at Haigh Hall in 2013. Left to right: Connor Boyle, Aaron Beesley, Daniel Scott, George Geoghan and Alex Hodgkiss
. Photo: Paul Simpson
4. Byrchall High School-leavers' prom at Haigh Hall in 2013. Left to right: Lydia Mills, Megan Murphy, Tara Pate, Jasmin Harland, Laura Ogden, Faye Conron, Abbie Hoskermoore and Lydia Murgatroyd
. Photo: Paul Simpson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.