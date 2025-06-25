Byrchall High School-leavers' prom pictures 2013-'15

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Our journeys back in time to Wigan school-leavers’ proms of the past stops off this time at The Byrchall High in Ashton.

The pictures date from 2013, ’14 and ’15.

1. The Byrchall High School-leavers' proms 2013-'15

2. Byrchall High School-leavers' prom at Haigh Hall in 2013. Left to right: Jamie Lindsay, Hannah Armson, Charlotte Wilson, Tisha Morris, Sam Stelmarch, Ashlea Rooney and Abigail Robb

3. Byrchall High School-leavers' prom at Haigh Hall in 2013. Left to right: Connor Boyle, Aaron Beesley, Daniel Scott, George Geoghan and Alex Hodgkiss

4. Byrchall High School-leavers' prom at Haigh Hall in 2013. Left to right: Lydia Mills, Megan Murphy, Tara Pate, Jasmin Harland, Laura Ogden, Faye Conron, Abbie Hoskermoore and Lydia Murgatroyd

