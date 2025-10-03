Cakes, kindness, and crime-solving: QUEST Trust Schools rally for dementia charities

There’s something truly magical happening at QUEST Trust schools—and it’s not just the smell of freshly baked cakes wafting through the corridors. This half term, the Trust’s Bramhall’s Reading Ambassadors – in legacy of the late Julie Bramhall, former Assistant Principal at QUEST have taken fundraising to heart, orchestrating a series of joyful, thoughtful events in support of Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia UK.

From delicious cake sales and cheerful non-uniform days to heartwarming visits to local care homes and Book-Cycle stalls bursting with pre-loved reads, these young changemakers have shown that compassion and creativity go hand in hand. And the spark behind it all? A very special book – which was kindly donated by Anchor. Anchor is England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for people in later life.

Scarlett Buckling and the Case of the Missing Pictures, a middle-grade cosy crime novel by author Mario Ambrosi, has captured imaginations across the Trust. The story follows young detective Scarlett Buckling as she unravels the mystery of her gran’s missing pictures—an adventure that gently explores the reality of dementia through a lens of empathy and intrigue.

Inspired by real-life experiences of families, care professionals, and those living with dementia, Ambrosi’s book doesn’t just entertain — it educates. It’s a powerful tool for helping children understand the emotional complexities of dementia, and it’s sparked meaningful conversations in classrooms and homes alike.

"With nearly a million people in the UK living with dementia, many children will know someone who's affected. it's been an absolute joy to work with the children and teachers from QUEST Trust to raise awareness, understanding and empathy. I've been really impressed with how the schools have addressed the topic so sensitively.

"Part of my reason for writing Scarlett Buckling was to celebrate the great things that people who work in care homes do, so I hope it also inspires one or two of the children to think about working in care one day."

Mario Ambrosi – Author of Scarlett Buckling,

The Reading Ambassadors, moved by the story and its message, decided to take action. Their fundraising efforts have not only raised vital funds for two leading dementia charities but also brought joy and connection to their communities. Care home residents were delighted by the children’s visits, and the Book-Cycle sales gave old stories new life—all while supporting a cause that touches so many lives.

"Today was a powerful reminder of what our school community can achieve when we come together with purpose. As Trust Reading Specialist, I’m incredibly proud of how our pupils, staff, and families rallied around our charities—raising vital funds while deepening our understanding of a condition that touches so many lives. Through storytelling, shared experiences, and a love of reading, we’ve not only supported a brilliant cause but also sparked meaningful conversations that will stay with us long after the final page is turned."

Fiona Brown – Trust Reading Specialist

Mario Ambrosi’s book is now available to younger readers everywhere, and its impact is already rippling far beyond the pages. At QUEST Trust, it’s inspired a movement of kindness, awareness, and action—and we couldn’t be prouder of our young readers.

So, here’s to Scarlett Buckling, to gran, to every child who baked a cake or sold a book—and to the power of stories to change the world, one chapter at a time!

Scarlett Buckling and the Case of the Missing Pictures, published by Tiny Tree, is available from all good bookshops and can be found on Amazon.

