Careers Fair inspires students at Saint Edmund Arrowsmith High School

Saint Edmund Arrowsmith High School welcomed a host of industry professionals, employers, and education providers this week for its annual Careers Fair, offering students a valuable glimpse into their futures.

Held in the school gym, the event saw enthusiastic participation from students in Years 10 and 11, who had the opportunity to explore a wide range of careers and post-16 options. The fair featured representatives from universities, colleges, apprenticeship providers, the armed forces, healthcare, engineering, digital industries, and many more.

Headteacher Mr. Mark Dumican praised the event as a vital part of the school’s commitment to preparing students for life beyond school.

“We want all of our students to leave here with ambition and a clear understanding of the opportunities available to them,” said Mr Dumican. “This fair helps bring careers education to life.”

Exploring possibilities, shaping futures—today’s leaders in the making

Pupils engaged actively with the exhibitors, asking insightful questions and collecting information about qualifications, training routes, and day-to-day responsibilities in various roles. Many exhibitors commented on the maturity and curiosity shown by students throughout the day.

One Year 10 student, said the fair gave her a clearer idea of her future.

“I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do, but now I’m thinking about a career in graphic design,” she said. “It was great to speak to people who actually work in the field.”

The school’s head of PDC, Mrs. Paul, said the event was a huge success and an important step in helping students make informed decisions.

“Careers education isn’t just about picking a job,” she said. “It’s about understanding what motivates you, what you're good at, and how to take the right steps forward.”