Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary in Hindley: Class Act picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Staff and pupils at Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School, Hindley, have fun while learning.

The whole school community celebrate raising £3,324 for local charity Holly's Hearts, a charity set up in memory of Holly Prince. The funds were raised as part of the school's annual Lenten Appeal. Pupils sold raffle tickets for Easter eggs and staff members took part in a virtual triathlon, during the appeal staff run, swam and cycled the miles to cover the distance from Lands End to John O'Groats.

