The whole school community celebrate raising £3,324 for local charity Holly's Hearts, a charity set up in memory of Holly Prince. The funds were raised as part of the school's annual Lenten Appeal. Pupils sold raffle tickets for Easter eggs and staff members took part in a virtual triathlon, during the appeal staff run, swam and cycled the miles to cover the distance from Lands End to John O'Groats.
CLASS ACT
CLASS ACT - Castle Hill St Philip’s CE Primary School, Hindley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
CLASS ACT - Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School, Hindley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
CLASS ACT - Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School, Hindley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
CLASS ACT - Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School, Hindley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson