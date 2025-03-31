Celebrations as Mayor opens new Wigan school library: Class Act

By Michelle Adamson
Published 31st Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
The Mayor of Wigan was guest of honour as she opened a new librart at St Mark’s CE Primary School in Newtown and we were there to capture the moment for Class Act.

Acting Headteacher Rebecca Booth said: “It was a pleasure to have such a special guest at our school. The children couldn’t wait to meet her and ask her all about her love of books.

"At St Mark’s our vision is to ‘Create a better future’ for our children, families, staff and community. We believe a love of reading is at the heart of everything, it is a lifelong skill that nurtures independence, self-confidence, and a deeper understanding of the world around us!

"At all of our schools within The Wings’ CE Trust, we have created beautiful spaces where our children can be lost in the magic of books and in doing so, we have the confidence that we are giving them what they need to be able to ‘spread their wings and fly!’”

CLASS ACT - The Mayor of Wigan opens the new school library, St Marks CE Primary School, Wigan.

CLASS ACT - The Mayor of Wigan opens the new school library, St Marks CE Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

CLASS ACT - St Marks CE Primary School, Wigan.

CLASS ACT - St Marks CE Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

CLASS ACT - St Marks CE Primary School, Wigan.

CLASS ACT - St Marks CE Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

CLASS ACT - St Marks CE Primary School, Wigan.

CLASS ACT - St Marks CE Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

