Headteacher Mrs Ward said: "Bramble has been our school dog since 2015 and was the first primary school dog in Wigan.
"She is a highly-trained yellow labrador who has provided consistent, gentle companionship to our school community for the past 10 years. She is getting ready for retirement and is helping to train our new school dog, Olive, get ready to take over soon.
“We are so lucky to have such an extensive outdoor area including a huge field, an orchard, a woodland walk with many varieties of trees that we planted ourselves, an outdoor classroom, growing boxes and polytunnel, a firepit area, a secure pond and beehives!
"Our pupils can experience many aspects of outdoor learning that are not always possible at other schools - we are delighted to be able to offer this to our children.”
