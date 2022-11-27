News you can trust since 1853
Celebrations galore as staff and pupils mark Winstanley Community Primary School's golden jubilee

A Wigan primary school went back in time as staff and pupils celebrated its golden jubilee.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

There were a variety of activities to mark the milestone at Winstanley Community Primary School.

Former members of staff were invited for afternoon tea, the choir performed and members of the school council read stories about what had happened over the years.

A time capsule was also opened and its contents revealed to mark 50 years since the school opened its doors.

1. Golden Jubilee

from left, Former headteacher Karen Thompson who worked at the school for 17-years until 2018, pictured with current headteacher Cathy Whalley, during the celebrations.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Winstanley Community Primary School

Members of the school council with some of the items from the time capsule, with a cassette tape of The Spice Girls, Tamagotchi (handheld digital pet popular in 1997), school work, letters and newspapers from the day.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Winstanley Community Primary School

The school choir in action.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. 50th anniversary of Winstanley Community Primary School

Staff and pupils with some of the items from the time capsule, with a cassette tape of The Spice Girls, Tamagotchi (handheld digital pet popular in 1997), school work, letters and newspapers from the day.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

