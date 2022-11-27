Celebrations galore as staff and pupils mark Winstanley Community Primary School's golden jubilee
A Wigan primary school went back in time as staff and pupils celebrated its golden jubilee.
By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago
There were a variety of activities to mark the milestone at Winstanley Community Primary School.
Former members of staff were invited for afternoon tea, the choir performed and members of the school council read stories about what had happened over the years.
A time capsule was also opened and its contents revealed to mark 50 years since the school opened its doors.
