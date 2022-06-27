Dean Trust Wigan was the fortunate school able to get to grips with the famous piece of silverware during a visit from the club, llowing the students to not only get photos with it but also learn about its legacy.

Wigan Warriors have now won the famous cup a record 20 times since the competition’s inception in 1896, making it a key part of the town’s history.

Dean Trust pupil Dylan with the Challege Cup trophy

Executive headteacher James Haseldine said: “We were delighted that Wigan Warriors could bring the trophy to show to the pupils.

"This has enabled us to provide pupils with the opportunity to appreciate the impact of rugby league in Wigan and on our pupils’ heritage.