Charming: picture retrospective of St Joseph's RC Primary School, Wrightington

One of the smallest schools in the Wigan area, St Joseph’s RC Primary at Wrightington has, nonetheless, received regular visits from our photographers over the decades.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

Here is a selection of pictures featuring pupils, teachers and events from the near and longer past.

.

1. St Joseph's RC Primary School, Wrightington

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Juniors and staff at St Joseph's in 1972

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Louise Cherry, volunteer and PTA member at St Joseph's who was one of just seven people nationally to reach the final of the PTA Volunteer of the Year awards, in the library with Year 2 pupils

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. Reception class pupils with teacher Vicki Gleeson and teaching assistants Natalie Porter and Jean Moorcroft

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan