CHARMING: vintage pictures from St Gabriel's RC Primary, Higher Fold, Leigh

This is a little gallery of pictures that our photographers at Wigan Today have taken of pupils from St Gabriel’s RC Primary in Higher Fold, Leigh, over the years.
We hope pupils and staff past and present enjoy them.
1. Pupils from St Gabriel's take part in a Digathon, planting daffodil bulbs at St Mary's RC High School in Astley, to raise funds for Macmillan Nurses
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Winner of Wigan Sainsbury's design a cake competition Amber Gallagher of St Gabriel's, is pictured with bakery manager Tim McKenzie and her winning design and recipe made up by bakery staff
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Year 2 Class 5 at St Gabriel's
. Photo: Ian Robinson
4. Pupils from St Gabriel's who were to be in the guard of honour for the Athletes' Walk before the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, with the flag of their "adopted" country, Iran
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst