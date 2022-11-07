CLASS ACT: A picture profile of St Catharine's CE Primary School, Scholes
The stated aim of St Catharine’s CE Primary School is for all children to achieve their full potential and be the best they possibly can, with a very experienced, dedicated and caring team of governors, teachers and teaching assistants who ensure this happens every day. The school celebrates links with St Catharine’s Church and the local parish, and children regularly attend worship in church and parents are encouraged to join them. Christian values are at the heart of all they do in school and children strive to achieve these on a daily basis. A spokesperson said: “Our bespoke curriculum is exciting, motivating and challenging, giving children enjoyable experiences through trips, visitors and high quality teaching and learning.”
By Michelle Adamson
12 hours ago