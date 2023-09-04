News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: ABC Nursery, Orrell

Children have been enjoying the indoor and outdoor facilities at ABC Nursery and Pre-school, Orrell. They have been learning about litter and the damage it can cause to wildlife. Staff and children organised a local litter-pick after Orrell councillor Anne Collins provided the equipment, courtesy of Wigan Council, and joined in to help. Coun Collins is aiming to encourage local children and residents to help maintain a clean environment in their own streets.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

