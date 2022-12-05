CLASS ACT: An anti-bullying event at St Peter's CE Primary, Hindley

Staff and pupils at St Peter’s CE Primary School, Hindley, enjoyed a week of activities while raising awareness about anti-bullying at an event called #ABFest. Throughout the week, children spent time learning about tolerance, resilience, friendship and being kind to each other, with an end-of-the-week celebration Festival Friday, where pupils dressed in bright clothes, ate festival food and took part in dancing, mindfulness and games, while also learning how to reach out if they need help.