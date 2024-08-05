Pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints' CE Primary Academy.Pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints' CE Primary Academy.
Pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints' CE Primary Academy.

CLASS ACT: Appley Bridge All Saints CE Primary Academy

By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints’ CE Primary Academy, making great use of the fabulous outdoor spaces for learning and play, recognised in their recently awarded Silver Learning Outside the Classroom Mark.

Headteacher Janet Dunn with pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints' CE Primary Academy.

Headteacher Janet Dunn with pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints' CE Primary Academy.

