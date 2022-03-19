CLASS ACT - Aspull Church Primary School

Celebrating Love your Community Week, they held a dress in red day to support The Brick homelessness charity by donating a tin.
A school spokesperson said: “We were overwhelmed yet again with the generosity of our families in support of this amazing local charity that is very close to our hearts.
Our Christian values are at the core of everything we do for our children and families at Aspull.
"Our Christian Values are at the core of everything we do for our children and families at Aspull. We believe that Faith, Hope and Love are key for making a difference in the world. Each term we focus on one of our values and all the wellbeing, personal development and British Values that sit alongside". Deputy Headteacher Anna Ganley.
Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson
Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson
Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Pupils and staff in class at Aspull Church School, Primary school, Aspull.
Year 6 have been designers in DT, using cams and pulleys to create and make their very own designs.
Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson