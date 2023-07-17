News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: Aspull Church Primary School

Year Six pupils at Aspull Church Primary get ready to entertain an audience as they perform their end-of-year production, What a Knight! before leaving for high school. Pupils also entered an art competition for the newly-opened Aspull Health and Wellbeing Centre. Four winners were chosen and will have their artwork displayed in the Elizabeth II suite while other entries will be displayed in the corridors for the official opening of the building in September.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

Year Six pupils perform in their play What a Knight!

Year Six pupils perform in their play What a Knight! Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

