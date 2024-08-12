CLASS ACT: Aspull Church Primary School

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Aug 2024, 04:55 GMT
Pupils at Aspull Church Primary School had an exciting and celebratory end of term, as Year Six performed their school production Rock Bottom. Pupils also celebrated the school’s success at the Inter Schools Sports day and everyone can enjoy the new facilities in the well-being area.

If you organise a group, sports team, work in a school or nursery and would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

Pupils at Aspull Church Primary School had an exciting and celebratory end of term.

1. CLASS ACT

Pupils at Aspull Church Primary School had an exciting and celebratory end of term. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at Aspull Church Primary School had an exciting and celebratory end of term.

2. CLASS ACT

Pupils at Aspull Church Primary School had an exciting and celebratory end of term. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at Aspull Church Primary School had an exciting and celebratory end of term.

3. CLASS ACT

Pupils at Aspull Church Primary School had an exciting and celebratory end of term. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at Aspull Church Primary School had an exciting and celebratory end of term.

4. CLASS ACT

Pupils at Aspull Church Primary School had an exciting and celebratory end of term. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice