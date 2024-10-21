Some of the inspection remarks: Relationships across school are founded in Christian love. The Christian vision is a vibrant thread that weaves through the daily life of the school. Positive relationships, rooted in Christian love, promote good mental health and wellbeing for pupils and adults alike. The school’s natural, caring culture is exceptionally supportive. Collective worship offers times for reflection and celebration, embracing both Anglican and Methodist traditions and enriches adults and pupils spiritually. Well sequenced learning and innovative approaches (in Religious Education - RE) help pupils make good progress in the subject. ‘Christian love exudes across the school.’