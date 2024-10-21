CLASS ACTCLASS ACT
CLASS ACT: Aspull Church School celebrate glowing inspection

By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Staff and pupils at Aspull Church Primary School celebrate a glowing report from their recent SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) Inspection.

Some of the inspection remarks: Relationships across school are founded in Christian love. The Christian vision is a vibrant thread that weaves through the daily life of the school. Positive relationships, rooted in Christian love, promote good mental health and wellbeing for pupils and adults alike. The school’s natural, caring culture is exceptionally supportive. Collective worship offers times for reflection and celebration, embracing both Anglican and Methodist traditions and enriches adults and pupils spiritually. Well sequenced learning and innovative approaches (in Religious Education - RE) help pupils make good progress in the subject. ‘Christian love exudes across the school.’

There are Reflection areas around school for children to have a quiet space and do an activity, pray or simply have some time to reflect.

One of the reflection areas outside, where children have been reading the bible, making crosses and writing prayers of their own.

