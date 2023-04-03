News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: Billinge Chapel End Primary School

Pupils dressed up and performed to a wide variety of music genres including pop, rock, reggae, funk, disco, country, rap and wartime, as part of their Spring Song Festival at Billinge Chapel End primary school. This annual event had an added bonus, as the school celebrated receiving a GOOD rating in all areas in their recent OFSTED report.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

If you work in a school or nursery and would like to showcase your facilities, projects or an event - contact our photographer: [email protected]

