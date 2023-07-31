CLASS ACT: Britannia Bridge Primary School, Ince

Pupils, staff, governors, parents and carers who form the family at Britannia Bridge Primary School, Ince, are extremely proud of their core values – happiness, encouragement, aspiration, respect and teamwork – which are at the HEART of everything they do.

There is a team of nurturing, experienced staff who ensure everyone receives the best the school has to offer, and a range of exceptional facilities and resources, including two purpose-built libraries, outdoor learning areas, outdoor gyms, an adventure playground, a Daily Mile track, the latest technology and a host of curriculum resources.

The school is celebrating its recent “good” Ofsted report, with inspectors finding the following: “Pupils love their school and their conduct reflects leaders’ high expectations for their behaviour. Leaders have made a lot of improvements to the curriculum in a relatively short space of time.

"Many parents regard the school as a central part of the local community. Pupils actively contribute to school life, by taking on a range of different roles.

“There is a strong safeguarding culture and leaders work supportively with families.”

