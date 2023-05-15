News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: Brooklands Childcare, Bryn

"Brooklands at Bryn is a beautiful old school building and still has many of its original features.The nursery has a safe and exciting outdoor play area at the rear of the building and provides a wide range of opportunities and experiences. We pride ourselves on our experienced and dedicated staff and the happy and stimulating way in which they care for your babies and children. At Brooklands Bryn, we work hard to create a warm and cosy environment that reflects a homely environment. Children are encouraged to become independent learners, to be risk takers and decision makers, to explore and create, enabling them to become positive communicators and stronger non verbal communicators." Kate Campbell – Nursery manager.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th May 2023, 04:55 BST

If you work in a school or nursery and would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

