CLASS ACT: Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary, Hindley

Staff and pupils at Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School, Hindley, have been busy fund-raising. Tim Wheeler, The Little Princess Trust chair of trustees, collected a cheque after the school raised over £4k from their annual Lenten Appeal.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th May 2024, 04:55 BST

Tim Wheeler, The Little Princess Trust Chair of Trustees, centre, is delighted staff and pupils at Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School, Hindley, have raised over £4k for the Little Princess Trust (total £4103.86p) from their annual Lenten Appeal.

Tim Wheeler, The Little Princess Trust Chair of Trustees, centre, is delighted staff and pupils at Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School, Hindley, have raised over £4k for the Little Princess Trust (total £4103.86p) from their annual Lenten Appeal. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Related topics:Castle HillThe Little Princess Trust

