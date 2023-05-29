News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School, Hindley

Staff and pupils at Castle Hill St Philip’s CE Primary School in Hindley have been busy raising funds for The Christie charity through their Lenten appeal. Pupils have also been enjoying learning in classrooms, having fun in their playground and looking after the school pet Philip the tortoise.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th May 2023, 04:55 BST

Pupils recently presented a cheque for the phenomenal amount of £2,640.19 to The Christie Charity, a charity which is close to the hearts of the Castle Hill St Philip's School family at the moment. The children raised the money during Lent by selling raffle tickets for their Grand Easter Raffle.

Lenten Appeal - Pupils recently presented a cheque for the phenomenal amount of £2,640.19 to The Christie Charity, a charity which is close to the hearts of the Castle Hill St Philip’s School family at the moment. The children raised the money during Lent by selling raffle tickets for their Grand Easter Egg Raffle. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

