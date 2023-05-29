CLASS ACT: Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School, Hindley
Staff and pupils at Castle Hill St Philip’s CE Primary School in Hindley have been busy raising funds for The Christie charity through their Lenten appeal. Pupils have also been enjoying learning in classrooms, having fun in their playground and looking after the school pet Philip the tortoise.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th May 2023, 04:55 BST
If you work in a school or nursery and would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer:
