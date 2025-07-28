It was all made possible by generous donations of time and fund-raising by the Friends of All Saints’ (PTFA), parents and members of the community.

Headteacher Janet Dunn said: “We are all thrilled with our new sensory garden, which is a fantastic addition to our amazing and extensive grounds. With some generous grants and lots of fund-raising, this area is now transformed and will be enjoyed by our pupils for many years to come.

"Every detail started as an idea from a child in school and together those ideas have created a beautiful place. The garden incorporates a rainbow, a water feature with a bridge, an eco section and a wonderful centrepiece with our three core Christian values of faith, love and hope. The five-star bug hotel will soon be fully occupied!

"Since being officially opened by the Mayor of West Lancs, the children have enjoyed exploring the garden and chatting about what they can see, hear, feel and smell. They love to spot the pebble they laid or the toadstool they painted, the lavender they planted or the piece of mosaic they added. The children's joy and engagement in the sensory garden is a testament to the collaborative spirit and thoughtful design that brought this wonderful space to life”.

Karen Hazlehurst, volunteer chairman of the Friends of All Saints’ Primary School, said: “Our sensory garden has been a real community project, led by The Friends of All Saints (PTFA), inspired by the children and brought to life by the amazing support of families, local businesses and community groups.

"Parents shared their skills to build everything, from the beautiful totem poles and bug house to the glittering mosaic stream the children helped create. Local businesses and community groups were so generous with their time and materials, we’re so grateful for all their help.

"We were delighted to have the Mayor of West Lancashire Coun Anne Fennell officially open the garden at our summer fair. It was a wonderful day of celebration for our school family and wider community.

"Our garden is a magical discovery trail, where children notice something new each time they visit. It has been a joy to create and even more of a joy to see the excitement on children’s faces as they continue to explore it for many years to come.”

