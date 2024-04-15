Class act: celebrations as Wigan nursery reaches its 30th anniversary

Staff and children celebrate the 30th anniversary of ABC Nursery and Pre-School, Orrell.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Parents were invited to a stay-and-play party and owner Eileen Rigby thanked the team for their support and hard work over the years.

If you work in a school or nursery or organise a group and would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer at [email protected].

Owner of ABC Eileen Rigby, left, with Nicola Cunliffe, who have been at ABC from the start celebrate 30 years.

Owner of ABC Eileen Rigby, left, with Nicola Cunliffe, who have been at ABC from the start celebrate 30 years.

Staff and children at ABC Nursery and Pre-School, Orrell, celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Staff and children at ABC Nursery and Pre-School, Orrell, celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Parents were invited to a stay and play party.

Parents were invited to a stay and play party.

Staff and children at ABC Nursery and Pre-School, Orrell.

Staff and children at ABC Nursery and Pre-School, Orrell.

