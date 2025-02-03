Class Act: double celebration at Rainbow Hub

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
There is cause for double celebration at the independent special needs school Rainbow Hub in Mawdesley. The school has created a loving education environment thanks to an amazing £5m donation from the Wain Foundation and it has also been rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted assessors.

from left, Headteacher Martyn Berry, pupil Albert, five, with Albert's mum Laura Hamilton and little sister Anwen, one.

Pupil Florence with staff member Kelly Walmsley.

Feature on independent special needs school Rainbow Hub, Mawdesley.

from left, Rainbow Hub headteacher Martyn Berry, CEO Lyndsay Fahey and chairman Bill Ainscough.

