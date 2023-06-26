News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

CLASS ACT: Early Years at RL Hughes Primary School

Children step into an exciting world of wonder as they learn together through play, exploration and investigation. They plant, dig, read, write, count, measure, construct, create, paint, build, sew, explore the outside world and imagine, whatever the weather, in the nursery and reception classes at RL Hughes Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

If your school or nursery would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

-

1. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

2. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

3. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

4. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5