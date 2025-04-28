Class act: egg-cellent day as Nicol Mere Primary School pupils celebrate Easter

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Pupils at Nicol Mere Primary School, in Ashton, had an egg-cellent time with a variety of activities to celebrate Easter and spring.

Pupils at Nicol Mere Primary School had an egg-cellent time.

Pupils at Nicol Mere Primary School had an egg-cellent time.

Pupils at Nicol Mere Primary School had an egg-cellent time with a variety of activities to celebrate Easter and spring.

Pupils at Nicol Mere Primary School had an egg-cellent time with a variety of activities to celebrate Easter and spring.

CLASS ACT

Children enjoy an easter egg hunt.

Children enjoy an easter egg hunt.

