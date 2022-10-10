CLASS ACT: Golborne Community Primary School
At Golborne Community Primary School, staff and pupils enjoy a variety of environments, with an outdoor classroom, outdoor gym, all-weather Daily Mile track and school gardens looked after by the Eco-Warriors. The school promotes the Fundamental British Values (FBV), across the school and through democracy as the children vote for school ambassadors and sports leaders.
By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:55 am
Golborne Community Primary School
Page 1 of 5