CLASS ACT: Golborne Community Primary School

At Golborne Community Primary School, staff and pupils enjoy a variety of environments, with an outdoor classroom, outdoor gym, all-weather Daily Mile track and school gardens looked after by the Eco-Warriors. The school promotes the Fundamental British Values (FBV), across the school and through democracy as the children vote for school ambassadors and sports leaders.

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:55 am

Golborne Community Primary School

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Pupils with Mr Neil Moore CEO of Mosaic Learning Trust, back left, and headteacher Mr Andrew Hunt, back right.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

