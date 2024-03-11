CLASS ACT: Golborne Primary's early years youngsters enjoy new play area

Pupils in the Early Years (School Nursery and Reception) classes at Golborne Community Primary School enjoy their new outdoor area, which has been redesigned to create opportunities for outdoor play that balances more structured adult-directed activities with child-initiated play focused on developing children’s physical development, reading, writing, social and emotional development through a variety of activities in different areas. The new outdoor provision was officially opened by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson and the children, staff and parents enjoyed “Stay and Play” sessions throughout the day exploring the new equipment.