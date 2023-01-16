CLASS ACT: Golborne pupils visit Wigan Town Hall
School Ambassadors from Golborne Community Primary School were invited to meet the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and consort Coun Clive Morgan. The Mayor explained her role and gave the children a tour around Wigan Town Hall. Pupils also sat in the Wigan Council Chamber and posed questions to the Mayor.
By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago
