CLASS ACT: Golborne pupils visit Wigan Town Hall

School Ambassadors from Golborne Community Primary School were invited to meet the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and consort Coun Clive Morgan. The Mayor explained her role and gave the children a tour around Wigan Town Hall. Pupils also sat in the Wigan Council Chamber and posed questions to the Mayor.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

If your school or nursery would like to feature in Class Act – contact our photographer: [email protected]

CLASS ACT

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan shows her Mayoral chains to pupils.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

CLASS ACT

School Ambassadors from Golborne Community Primary School, pictured with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and consort Clive Morgan.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

CLASS ACT

The Mayor's consort Coun Clive Morgan with pupils who take an interest in his Mayoral chains.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

CLASS ACT

-

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

MayorWigan