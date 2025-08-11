Alison Jackson became headteacher at St Paul’s in January 2006.
A statement from the school said: "Alison has brought her kindness, Christian values, teaching and leadership skills to our school and has had a positive impact on the lives of many of our children. She is much loved and respected and will be greatly missed."
In other news, St Paul’s held its annual sports day and launched its Sunshine Club, a new before and after-school club providing high-quality wraparound care for children in a safe, friendly, and engaging environment, with nutritious food and a variety of activities at the Goose Green school.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.