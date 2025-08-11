Class Act: goodbye to headteacher retiring from St Paul's CE Primary School, Wigan

An afternoon tea was held at St Paul's CE Primary School for staff, past and present, to say goodbye to the retiring executive headteacher.

Alison Jackson became headteacher at St Paul’s in January 2006.

A statement from the school said: "Alison has brought her kindness, Christian values, teaching and leadership skills to our school and has had a positive impact on the lives of many of our children. She is much loved and respected and will be greatly missed."

In other news, St Paul’s held its annual sports day and launched its Sunshine Club, a new before and after-school club providing high-quality wraparound care for children in a safe, friendly, and engaging environment, with nutritious food and a variety of activities at the Goose Green school.

Parents were invited to watch the activities of Sports Day.

Pupils have fun at their sports day.

Children enjoy the activities of Sports Day.

