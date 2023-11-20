CLASS ACT: Hindley Junior and Infant School

Staff at Hindley J&I say they strive to create a safe, inclusive and inspiring environment which enables everyone to believe in themselves and achieve their aspirations. They are proud of their high expectations for attainment, achievement, attitude and behaviour.A spokesperson said: “Education is a partnership between home and school - children learn best when home and school work together. When your child starts school, our job begins and yours continues."A successful partnership between school and parents is key in ensuring that your child enjoys their time at school and achieve their full academic and social potential."Parental input is very much valued and sought after at Hindley Junior and Infant School: we actively encourage strong links with our families and the community."Behind every young child who believes in themselves is an adult who believed first."