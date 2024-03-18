CLASS ACT: Hindley Junior and Infant school

Pupils at Hindley Junior and Infant School were treated to a day of sporting excellence to celebrate World Book Day. The school worked with Wigan Warriors to create a day that all of the children will remember. All the pupils had read the book I Really Want To Win by Simon Philip and Lucia Gaggiotti. The message behind the day was for the children to realise the importance of sportsmanship – it’s important to want to win, but it’s important to win without gloating. The whole day was used to reinforce the school’s characteristics of being respectful, determined, resilient, cooperative, honest, confident and ambitious. Mrs Radcliiffe (Reading Lead) said: “Reading is a vital skill which we prioritise at Hindley J&I. At our school, we believe that, for children to succeed, they need to become fluent readers. World Book Day is a fun event that helps us support our children in developing the love of reading, and hopefully become life-long readers.”