CLASS ACT: Hindley St Peter's C of E Primary School

Staff and pupils at St Peter’s C of E Primary School, Hindley, celebrate at the annual Pupil of Purpose Awards, which is held in all Quest Trust school. The award categories for pupils are Pride, Understanding, Respect, Positivity, Opportunity, Support and Excellence, with awards for adults The Spirit Award (staff) and The Dedication Award (volunteers). These awards celebrate all aspects of school life, not just the academic side.