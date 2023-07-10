News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: Hindley St Peter's C of E Primary School

Staff and pupils at St Peter’s C of E Primary School, Hindley, celebrate at the annual Pupil of Purpose Awards, which is held in all Quest Trust school. The award categories for pupils are Pride, Understanding, Respect, Positivity, Opportunity, Support and Excellence, with awards for adults The Spirit Award (staff) and The Dedication Award (volunteers). These awards celebrate all aspects of school life, not just the academic side.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

If you would like to celebrate your school or nursery or are holding an event, contact our photographer: [email protected]

The awards were attended by The Mayor of Wigan Borough Coun Kevin Anderson who congratulated the nominees and winners and even posed for a selfie!

The awards were attended by The Mayor of Wigan Borough Coun Kevin Anderson who congratulated the nominees and winners and even posed for a selfie!

Teaching assistant Shelley Dowd was presented with the Spirit Award, after a number of colleagues commented that 'nothing is too much trouble' and 'She takes great pride in everything she does and settles for nothing less that excellent' - pictured with pupils excited to celebrate the award with her.

Teaching assistant Shelley Dowd was presented with the Spirit Award, after a number of colleagues commented that 'nothing is too much trouble' and 'She takes great pride in everything she does and settles for nothing less that excellent' - pictured with pupils excited to celebrate the award with her.

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

