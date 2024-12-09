Class Act: Holy Family Catholic Academy, Platt Bridge

Holy Family’s vision is for every adult and child to thrive personally and academically, to be respectful, independent and resourceful thinkers, equipped with the skills to be resilient life-long learners.

Holy Family Catholic Academy is proudly part of St Joseph's Multi Academy Trust and is deeply rooted in the local community. Staff and directors are passionate and committed to inspiring and motivating each child on their unique learning journey.

Holy Family ethos: We exist to transform children's lives through a world-class Catholic education. We love Jesus and each other, live life to the full and learn with joy and spirit.

Our Aims are to live and love as a Christian family, inspired by the values of Jesus, to nurture every aspect of the individual encouraging them to aspire, flourish and learn and to encourage a strong partnership between home, school and the wider community.

CLASS ACT - Holy Family Catholic Academy, Platt Bridge.

CLASS ACT - Holy Family Catholic Academy, Platt Bridge.

Holy Family Catholic Academy, Platt Bridge.

