CLASS ACT: Jubilee round-up from Wigan schools

Lots of fun was had by all
1. Aspull Church Primary School
Pupils enjoy a fantastic day celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Aspull Church Primary School.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Abram St John's Primary School
Pupils a Abram St John's Primary School, have a day of celebration for the Queen's platinum jubilee, dressed up in the colours of the union flag, each classroom had a queen for the day, they had a street party in the playground and games on the lawn.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Abram St John's Primary School
Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Abram St John's Primary School
Photo: Michelle Adamson