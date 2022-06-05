Pupils enjoy a fantastic day celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Aspull Church Primary School. Headteacher Mr Smout said: "We ensure that all our children are aware of British Values, understand what they mean, the impact they have and how we can live each one out. This is a historic time for Britain and we wanted to celebrate that and make into a memorable event for our children and staff. There has been artwork created by every year group for each decade Queen Elizabeth has reigned. We have performed dances, songs, made crafts and had a Jubilee picnic to make it the most fun and memorable day for all. Dotty, our Aspull cow, got a platinum makeover to join in our celebrations. It was a perfect end to a wonderful half term."

CLASS ACT: Jubilee round-up from Wigan schools

We visited primary schools in the borough to see staff and pupils flying flags, hanging bunting, dressing up and creating crafts in preparation for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

1. Aspull Church Primary School

Pupils enjoy a fantastic day celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Aspull Church Primary School.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Abram St John's Primary School

Pupils a Abram St John's Primary School, have a day of celebration for the Queen's platinum jubilee, dressed up in the colours of the union flag, each classroom had a queen for the day, they had a street party in the playground and games on the lawn.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Abram St John's Primary School

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Abram St John's Primary School

Photo: Michelle Adamson

