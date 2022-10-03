CLASS ACT: Lamberhead Green Headstart
Staff and children at Lamberhead Green Headstart pre-school and nursery.
By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:55 am
Manager Kerrie Stewart said: “Our Headstart team have worked hard to create a calm, nurturing, welcoming environment. Gone are the brightly coloured tables and posters on the wall and in their place you will find an environment that soothes and responds to the children’s well-being, where they feel safe and free to explore.”
