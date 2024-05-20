CLASS ACT: Learning is fun at St Peter's CE Primary School, Hindley

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Pupils have fun while learning at St Peter’s C of E primary school, Hindley.

If your school or nursery has something to celebrate or you would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

Pupils at St Peter's C of E Primary School, Hindley.

1. CLASS ACT

Pupils at St Peter's C of E Primary School, Hindley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at St Peter's C of E Primary School, Hindley.

2. CLASS ACT

Pupils at St Peter's C of E Primary School, Hindley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at St Peter's C of E Primary School, Hindley.

3. CLASS ACT

Pupils at St Peter's C of E Primary School, Hindley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at St Peter's C of E Primary School, Hindley.

4. CLASS ACT

Pupils at St Peter's C of E Primary School, Hindley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.