Class Act: Life's a hoot at Little Owls nursery, Standish

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Happiness and wellbeing are core values at Little Owls day nursery, Standish, they actively promote children’s creativity, imagination and unique personalities to develop through a fun and exciting play based learning approach where anything is possible. Little Owls is one of six St Bede’s Childcare Ltd settings who are proud to deliver childcare that is built on care, passion and excellence.

CLASS ACT - Little Owls Day Nursery, Standish.

CLASS ACT - Little Owls Day Nursery, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

CLASS ACT - Little Owls Day Nursery, Standish.

CLASS ACT - Little Owls Day Nursery, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

CLASS ACT - Little Owls Day Nursery, Standish.

CLASS ACT - Little Owls Day Nursery, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

CLASS ACT - Little Owls Day Nursery, Standish.

CLASS ACT - Little Owls Day Nursery, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

