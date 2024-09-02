Staff and children celebrating the 'outstanding' Ofsted report, at Little Acorns Day Nursery, Wigan.

CLASS ACT: Little Acorns Day Nursery Wigan

Children have fun while learning at Little Acorns Day Nursery, Wigan, rated “outstanding” in a recent Ofsted report. Quoted from the report: The nursery's superb leadership, innovative teaching practices and unwavering commitment to each child's well-being and development make it an exemplary model for other settings. Children at the nursery make outstanding progress from their starting points due to the consistency of interventions. The nursery's inclusive practices ensure that children from diverse backgrounds all receive the support they need to thrive. Nursery manager Kelly O'Dowd said: “I am extremely proud of the team. They have worked so hard to learn and implement their intentions with every child, making every child's journey individual. We embrace cultural capital and ensure that the curriculum reflects the cohort of every child. We have a team of highly skilled, ambitious staff that like to go that extra mile. All the team share the same vision. This is not just a job, it is a passion.”