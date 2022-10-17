News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: Little Jigsaw's Children's Day Nursery, Pemberton

Little Jigsaw's is a hygge nursery which offers opportunities for children to connect and feel a sense of togetherness. For the last two years Little Jigsaw's has introduced a weekly visit to its indoor soft play centre Jigsaw's Adventure Play, providing children with the freedom to feel a complete absence of frustrations or anything emotionally overwhelming, by way of fun physical play.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

If your nursery or school would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer [email protected]

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

