CLASS ACT: Little Owls day nursery, Standish

This week we visit Little Owls Day Nursery, Standish. The passionate and experienced team provides engaging and exciting learning opportunities in an environment that is safe and sparks curiosity, placing a strong emphasis on the desire to help all children reach their full potential. Happiness and wellbeing are their core values, promoting children’s creativity, imagination and unique personalities to develop a fun and exciting, play-based learning approach where anything is possible.