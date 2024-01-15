CLASS ACT: Little Owls Day Nursery, Standish

At Little Owls day nursery, Standish, the experienced team provide engaging and exciting learning opportunities in an environment that is safe, secure and sparks curiosity. They place a strong emphasis on the desire to help all children reach their full potential enabling them to progress through life being independent, confident, having respect for others and developing positive values. Happiness and wellbeing are core values and they actively promote children’s creativity, imagination and unique personalities to develop through a fun and exciting play based learning approach where anything is possible.