CLASS ACT: Little Rainbows 2 nursery

Situated in the centre of Leigh, Little Rainbows 2 Nursery offers a safe and secure environment for children aged six weeks to five years. Established in 2014, the highly qualified and motivated team strive to provide a high standard of care and early years educational programmes, whilst nurturing and challenging children through interesting and varied ways of learning to allow them to achieve the best possible outcomes in life. The uniqueness of each child in the setting is recognised, valued and celebrated as a family.