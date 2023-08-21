News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: Little Sticks Forest School, Aspull

At its heart, Little Sticks Forest School in Aspull aims to encourage a love of the outdoors and to have happy, resilient, confident, caring, independent and creative learners. Staff and children there say they feel so lucky to have a “classroom” with no walls, ceiling or doors. Learning in an environment which is forever changing with the light and shadows throughout the day, the colours and scents throughout the seasons and the elements of weather and temperature. It is awe inspiring and packed with many wow and wonder moments.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

