Children enjoy being among nature and have fun while learning at Little Sticks Forest School, Billinge. The all-weather outdoor, Ofsted-registered nursery for two to four-year-olds has been open since May 2024, following the success their other site in Aspull. Children enjoy climbing trees, playing on the swings and being creative in the mud kitchen. They also go for walks in nature, visit a local farm and enjoy making snacks on the campfire. The curriculum at Little Sticks is inspired by seasons, woodland surroundings and the children's interests. There is a lot of spontaneous 'in the moment' learning, developing important problem skills and encouraging team work, teaching children to be independent, resilient and promoting a love of learning for all.