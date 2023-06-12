CLASS ACT: Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan

Staff and pupils at Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan, had fun learning about different countries and cultures with a variety of activities on their Geography Day.

Each class represented a country and dressed in the colours of the flag, as pupils learned about the language, culture, foods, art, famous people and how to say "hello” in their chosen country's language.

Deputy Headteacher Mr Todd said: "We were keen to celebrate the diversity within school. The countries were chosen to represent our pupils and their heritage."

Pupils, parents and staff all threw themselves into the day, with contributions of food and artefacts to help the children’s learning.

A big thank you to Miss Knott, geography lead, who helped organise the day.

If you work in a school or nursery and would like to celebrate an award, showcase a display or project, contact our photographer [email protected]

